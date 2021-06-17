Brexit: UK asks EU to extend grace period for chilled meat exports
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
The UK has asked the EU to extend a grace period for chilled meats until the end of September.
Exports of chilled meats from GB to NI are due to be banned at the end of June under the terms of the NI Protocol.
The Protocol is the part of the Brexit deal which keeps NI in the EU single market for goods.
The EU does not generally permit the import of chilled meat products like mince and sausages from non-member states.
Since January GB producers have not been able to sell these products in the EU.
However, under a deal reached in December 2020 the EU agreed to a six month grace period to allow supermarkets in NI to re-orientate supply chains away from GB.
In recent weeks the issue has seen growing tension between the EU and UK with the UK refusing to rule out a unilateral extension of the grace period.
The EU has warned it could respond with legal action which could ultimately lead to the introduction of tariffs on British goods.
The EU has said that earlier UK decisions to extend other grace periods breaks international law because it wasn't consulted.
The BBC has asked the European Commission for comment about the UK request.
The 2019 deal kept Northern Ireland in the EU single market for goods and means EU customs rules are now enforced at its ports.
It was agreed that the checks would be phased in through the use of so-called "grace periods".