Covid-19: NI records 178 new cases and no further deaths
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
No coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded within the 24-hour reporting period up to Friday morning.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,155.
Another 178 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
There have been 906 cases of coronavirus recorded in Northern Ireland over the past seven days, a rise of 278 on the previous week.
That means a total of 124,481 people have had a confirmed diagnosis since the pandemic began.
Sixteen people who have tested positive are in hospital, none of them is in intensive care,
Last updated 18 June at 14:25 BST
Source: Department of Health, Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 1,922,617 vaccines have been administered.
A total of 1,132,546 individuals have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 790,071 have received two.
Last updated 18 June at 14:25 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 4,979.
Another 373 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
Speaking on Thursday, Paul Reid, the chief executive of the Health Service Executive (HSE) said there are now 54 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital - 18 are being treated in ICU.
He said a total of 4,828 case of Covid-19 have been reported over the last 14 days - 83.5% of cases are in those under the age of 45, 6% are over 55, and 2% are over 65.
Vaccines
Mr Reid said as of Tuesday 3.45m Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ireland. The HSE chief executive said 61% of adults are partially vaccinated and 31% of adults are fully vaccinated.
Vaccination statistics in the Republic of Ireland have been disrupted due to the cyber attack on the IT system used by the country's health service.
Also speaking on Thursday the HSE's chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said 189 cases of the Delta variant have been identified in the Republic of Ireland.