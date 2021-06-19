RISE: Artist behind 'the balls on the Falls' returns to NI
Symbolising the rising sun, RISE was intended to represent a new hope for Belfast when it was unveiled in 2011.
Standing 123ft above the Westlink, one of Belfast's main arterial routes, the two globes can be seen for miles around the city.
The sculpture, affectionately known by locals as "the balls on the Falls", was the biggest public artwork ever commissioned in Northern Ireland.
On Friday, its creator paid a return visit.
Wolfgang Buttress drove through the underpass beneath Broadway roundabout, where the sculpture is located, as he brought a new collection of artworks to Enniskillen from his home in Nottingham.
"To see it again, bathed in the sunshine, felt really good," he said.
"I'd kind of forgotten how big it is to be honest."
The sculpture, cast in silver and white steel, was selected from over 40 competing submissions in 2008 and went on to win in its category at the 2012 Structural Awards.
Mr Buttress said he is still happy with the artwork a decade on.
"Even though it has a sense of scale it doesn't feel bombastic or over-dominant," he said.
But what does he think about his creation's nickname?
"I have no problem with it at all.
"When artworks are adopted by the local community and have a nickname, personally I think it's a really nice thing."
Wolfgang Buttress' latest artworks, which have been inspired by RISE, are on display at the Hambly and Hambly gallery in Enniskillen.