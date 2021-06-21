DUP leadership: How could the process affect power-sharing? By Jayne McCormack

image copyright Getty Images image caption Edwin Poots - pictured with ally Paul Givan - was in post for three weeks having taken the party leadership on 28 May

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is having to appoint its second new leader in just two months.

It comes after Edwin Poots, who officially took over on 28 May, was forced to resign last week following an internal revolt.

BBC News NI explains how the process will work and what it could mean for the future of power-sharing at Stormont.

Why did Edwin Poots resign?

There are several key reasons behind his political downfall.

Mr Poots was elected to lead the party following a contest on 14 May, after he narrowly beat the DUP's Westminster leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson by two votes.

He was criticised for not mentioning Sir Jeffrey in his acceptance speech and for his role in helping to oust the previous leader Arlene Foster just weeks earlier.

At the ratification of his leadership on 27 May, divisions within the party were publicly and painfully exposed.

Claims of bullying and intimidation saw some members, opposed to Mr Poots' brand of leadership, resign.

image copyright Press Association image caption Edwin Poots announced his resignation after a meeting of DUP officers last Thursday

But it was not until 17 June that Mr Poots lost his short-lived grip on the party.

Having backed an agreement that same day with the government and the DUP's power-sharing partner Sinn Féin to allow Westminster to pass Irish language legislation in October if Stormont has failed to do so by then, Mr Poots wanted to nominate Paul Givan as the new first minister.

However, most of his assembly team and MPs were hesitant to do so and urged Mr Poots to delay the process.

After a tense meeting of MLAs and MPs, the DUP leader nominated Mr Givan anyway but overwhelmingly lost a subsequent vote that would prove the fatal blow to his authority after only 21 days in office.

A meeting of party officers later that evening confirmed Mr Poots would resign but remain in post until his successor was found.

So, what does the party do now?

It is in the process of appointing another new leader.

Nominations close at midday on Tuesday, with the election set for Saturday 26 June.

Only MPs and MLAs are entitled to vote and the result will be declared by party chairman Lord Morrow.

Once that happens the party officers must arrange a meeting of the DUP central executive committee to ratify the new leader.

The 130-strong executive is made up of MPs, MLAs, peers and representatives from the party's 17 constituency associations and university groups.

Who could become the leader?

It appears to be a one-horse race with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson widely tipped.

The Lagan Valley MP, who shares a constituency office with Mr Poots, had thrown his hat into the ring during the first leadership campaign.

This time party officers are hoping to fast-track the process in a bid to bring stability to the DUP.

image copyright UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor image caption Sir Jeffrey Donaldson in the favourite to become the next leader of the DUP

Sir Jeffrey has not publicly confirmed if he will run again but several party sources have said it is highly unlikely he will face competition.

Just a month since the DUP's first-ever leadership election took place, second time around it is set to be a coronation rather than a contest.

What about the post of first minister?

For now, Paul Givan remains in post.

However, he has been informed by party officers that he will have to resign once a new party leader is in place.

A close friend of Mr Poots, Mr Givan is Northern Ireland's youngest first minister and could become the shortest-serving leader to hold the post.

In the first election contest, Sir Jeffrey said that if he became leader he would want to become first minister as well.

However, only MLAs can be first minister and therefore that presents a challenge for Sir Jeffrey, who is an MP.

Not only would he need a way to return to Stormont through a co-option process but stepping down from Westminster would trigger a by-election in the Lagan Valley constituency.

He has held that seat since 1997 but in 2019's general election the Alliance Party's Sorcha Eastwood narrowed the DUP's majority and some in the party are concerned that it could be difficult to retain this time.

Then there is the added complication that when Mr Givan resigns it would lead to Michelle O'Neill's removal as deputy first minister and the DUP and Sinn Féin would then have seven days to fill the roles.

The posts are a joint office which must have the support of both parties.

If they don't nominate within seven days, the Northern Ireland secretary is legally bound to set a date for a fresh assembly election.

What happens next?

Nothing is predictable in Northern Ireland politics right now.

Ahead of Mr Givan being installed as first minister, there was concern that the institutions risked collapse.

That led to negotiations between the DUP, Sinn Féin and the government over Irish language laws, as Sinn Féin said it would not support Mr Givan's nomination without progress on that.

image copyright PA Media image caption Sinn Féin was given assurances by NI Secretary Brandon Lewis on Irish language provisions

On Sunday, Sinn Fein's Chris Hazzard said his party would not make any new demands during the process to nominate a first and deputy first minister.

However, the Sunday Life reported that Sir Jeffrey, if he becomes DUP leader, would not nominate a first minister unless there is "significant change in the plans to bring in Irish language laws".

The new DUP leader will face pressure not to be viewed as having gone into government without making any gains for the party.

That could lead to another potential standoff, which would also affect day-to-day governance at Stormont.

For example, the power-sharing executive can only meet to take decisions on coronavirus restrictions when a first and deputy first minister are in place.

Faced with the prospect of fresh instability during a pandemic, events are expected to move at pace.