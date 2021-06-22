NI 100: Event to mark centenary of parliament's official opening
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
A special event is to be held at Belfast City Hall to mark the 100th anniversary of the official opening of Northern Ireland's first parliament.
It was opened by the then King George V, whose historic speech calling for reconciliation on the island of Ireland will be read once more.
The royal visit on 22 June 1921 confirmed NI's creation. The speech helped end the War of Independence.
The existence of the border remains a subject of political debate.
Two former party leaders have made different predictions about the constitutional future of Northern Ireland.
Former Ulster Unionist leader Lord Empey has said he was convinced it will still exist in another century, while retired Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams said he there could be a united Ireland within the next 20 years.
In a BBC News NI interview, Mr Adams, 72, was asked whether, if he lived to 90, he would see a united Ireland.
"I would imagine so, I would like to think so," he replied.
"I certainly think our children and our grandchildren will grow old in a united Ireland."
A series of events are being held throughout 2021 to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland including an inter-denominational church service and an investment conference.
The visit to Belfast of King George V, the grandfather of the current Queen, was one of the landmark political events in 1921.
He arrived by boat with his wife Queen Mary and went straight to Belfast City Hall by horse-drawn carriage to carry out the state opening of the newly-created parliament.
It was set up two weeks previously, in line with the Westminster model of a lower and upper house.
The Northern Ireland House of Commons contained 52 members but only the 40 unionists took their seats.
The King addressed them in what is now the council chamber at Belfast City Hall.
To mark the centenary of that event, Belfast City Council has arranged an event on Tuesday evening at which the King's speech will be read out again.
The chairs used by the royal couple were retained and recently underwent conservation work - they are expected to feature in the centenary event.
At 22:30 BST, a lighting animation, featuring images of King George V's visit, will be projected on the facade of City Hall.