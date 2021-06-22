Covid-19 grant to Royal County Down Golf Club 'inappropriate'
The delivery of a £23m hardship scheme for sporting organisations during the Covid-19 pandemic has been criticised by the Northern Ireland Audit Office.
Auditors found that in some cases clubs had pre-pandemic profits underwritten by the scheme.
Royal County Down Golf Club, which received a £1.5m grant, was among those to benefit in that way, the report found.
The Audit Office said that was "not an appropriate use of public spending".
The report found the scheme in Northern Ireland "particularly benefited the golf sector".
Bank balances not considered
The Sports Sustainability Fund (SSF) opened in December 2020 to help sport to emerge from Covid-19, with Sport NI, the regional sports development body, working with the Department for Communities to run it.
Auditor general Kieran Donnelly said that while he appreciated the scheme had to be delivered in a "very short period of time and under considerable pressure", he urged that lessons be learned by the department and Sport NI.
The report highlighted there was no requirement to consider reserves or bank balances held by clubs or organisations applying for funding.
Royal County Down Golf Club's grant was the largest paid under the scheme and was reported by the BBC's The Nolan Show.
"In this case we noted that the accounts, which were submitted with the application, showed that at December 2019 Royal County Down Golf Club had a very significant bank balance and a high level of reserves," the report found.
'Pace of deployment'
The grant also underwrote the club's profits from previous years, auditors said.
"While this underwriting of profits is likely to have been unintended, the fact it has happened was not an appropriate use of public spending," the report found.
"As an example of this, in the Royal County Down Golf Club application its accounts showed an average annual profit of £657,000 in the three years before Covid-19.
"In 2020-21 it projected a loss of £905,000 because of Covid-19.
"The grant payment made to it under SSF was £1,562,000, which not only paid for its projected loss for the year but returned it to the same profit level as in previous years".
Mr Donnelly said the scheme was, however, successful in providing funding to a wide range of sports who were in financial need.
He said it was "commendable" the scheme sought to target support according to losses rather than simply allocating a fixed amount of funding.
"Nevertheless, I have identified some matters which are clear in hindsight and may be due in part to the pace at which the scheme was deployed," he said.
"In particular, at the outset a better modelling of potential outcomes could have led to many of the issues in this report being identified and addressed before the scheme was finalised."