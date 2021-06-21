DUP leadership: Section of party 'struggled' with Edwin Poots' victory
Outgoing Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Edwin Poots has said there was a section of the party that "struggled to accept" his leadership.
Mr Poots announced he would resign from the top job after just 21 days..
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who stood against Mr Poots in the party's first leadership contest, has confirmed his second bid for the leadership.
Mr Poots said he has not yet been asked to support anyone for the leadership and would "hold off" at this stage.
Nominations for the leadership will close at midday on Tuesday but Sir Jeffrey is likely to take the top job unopposed.
Mr Poots, a Lagan Valley MLA and Stormont agriculture minister, told Sky News being leader of the DUP was not something he had "desired to do".
'That's life'
"It only manifested itself after Arlene [Foster] went and a number of people asked me and approached me about doing it," he said.
"Although it was something that when I took up that office that I desired to do it well and I regret I didn't get the opportunity to do it.
"Essentially, there was a section in the party that struggled to accept that I won the election, that I won [the leadership] democratically, I won it fairly, and that's how things are now, that I've been forced into a resignation."
"But that's life."
The decision by Mr Poots to stand down followed a revolt over his decision to nominate Paul Givan as first minister.
Mr Poots said he still believed "it was the right thing to do" but added: "I regret the fallout from it."
"My focus was on the Northern Ireland protocol first and foremost because constitutionally, that is what is damaging Northern Ireland," he said.
"My number one priority was to ensure that we would continue to fight that real, important battle.
"We cannot do that without having a first minister in place, or indeed the other ministers."
Mr Poots' resignation came after he agreed a deal with Sinn Féin and the Westminster government to ensure Paul Givan became Northern Ireland's first minister.
A majority of DUP members in the assembly wanted to delay that process and he faced an internal revolt at a party meeting.
'A matter of history'
A vote which took place at the meeting saw the vast majority of DUP representatives present - 24 to four - oppose Mr Poots nominating Mr Givan as first minister.
"The vote that took place was a vote when quite a lot of us were out of the room and without it being fully utilised - so I wasn't even aware that the vote had taken place before the nomination," Mr Poots told Sky News.
"Prior to that meeting there had been a fair bit of consultation with members on a one-to-one basis and there was considerable support for moving ahead - so things went wrong during that meeting - that's a matter of history, I can't change that."
Mr Poots was then summoned to a meeting of DUP party officers on Thursday evening, after which he announced his resignation.
"I knew at the party officers meeting they were in a particular place, and ultimately, the majority of them hadn't wished me to be leader in the first instance," he said.
Turning to the event which provided the opportunity for him to run as DUP leader, Mr Poots said it would be "wrong" to blame "any individual" for the ousting of his predecessor Arlene Foster.
"Because I filled the position that Arlene held, people perhaps think I had a much greater role in that than what I actually had," he said.
"It was more a collective of opinions than individuals, and I think those opinions were very widespread."
Mr Poots said, if he could, he would turn the clock back six weeks.
He said his family had been hurt by recent events but that he, currently, intends to remain in politics.
"Politics is a very interesting game, it can be a very brutal business and I'm a very tough guy," he said.
"I don't intend to get smothered by this just at this point, but we'll see.
"If we get to the autumn time and the protocol isn't dealt with and I don't see a future for this assembly, I have my other options."