Noah Donohoe: Vigil marks one year since schoolboy disappeared
- Published
Hundreds of people gathered at Cavehill in north Belfast on Monday night for a vigil to mark one year since schoolboy Noah Donohoe went missing.
The 14-year-old St Malachy's College student's body was found six days after he went missing. last June.
An inquest into his death is set to be held in January next year.
Sinn Féin MP for North Belfast John Finucane said the event was about showing support for the Donohoe family.
Noah's disappearance led to a widescale search operation across Belfast.
His mother, Fiona Donohoe, has repeatedly called for a thorough investigation into her son's death.
Mr Finucane said: "We all do feel like we do know Noah a little bit after the past year.
"We stand shoulder to shoulder with Fiona as she continues her search for truth and for answers as to what actually happened".
He urged anyone with any information about the schoolboy's death to come forward.
"It is not too late," he said.
A post-mortem examination found the teenager had died as a result of drowning.
A coroner's investigation into the circumstances of Noah's death is ongoing.
The police have begun a separate investigation into how access was gained to the storm drain where Noah was found.