Covid-19: Half of all NI cases linked to Delta variant
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
About 50% of Northern Ireland's coronavirus cases are now linked to the Delta variant, BBC News NI understands.
Scientists believe it will become the dominant strain in Northern Ireland by the end of the month.
Approximately 75% of cases are expected to be linked to the strain, which was first discovered in India.
Sources say there are far too many Covid-19 clusters across Northern Ireland and the Delta variant can only be held back for so long.
The race is on between variant and vaccine.
Like elsewhere in the UK, the increase in the variant was widely anticipated.
To tackle the rise in cases, BBC News NI understands mobile vaccine units are expected to be deployed to try and make access to vaccines easier for some groups, especially those aged between 18 and 30.
That may include drop in centres where an appointment is not required.
Mobile units may also be dispatched to large open spaces or university areas where younger people tend are more likely to gather.
Within the past few weeks, mobile vaccination units have opened in Glasgow in Scotland and in Harrogate in England to increase the pace of vaccination, especially in Covid-19 hotspots.
Hospitals in Northern Ireland have yet to be affected.
Latest official figures show there are 13 hospital in-patients being treated for Covid-19, with no cases being treated in intensive care units (ICU).
However, that picture could change over the next couple of months.
The Department of Health reported 187 new cases on Tuesday - the highest daily total in more than 100 days.
Health officials believe fewer people are developing serious symptoms because they have been vaccinated.
Slightly more people in the over-60s age group are testing positive but the biggest concern is among those aged between 18 and 40.
Official information is not being released about the number of people testing positive after having received two doses of the vaccine but it is understood a small number are affected.
The vaccine does not offer 100% protection against the virus.
But as the Delta variant is causing a spike in cases and increasingly becomes the dominant strain across the UK, experts believe more people who have been fully vaccinated will develop symptoms.
Judging by the numbers in ICUs across England and Scotland, it is hoped Northern Ireland's ICUs will also not become swamped by seriously-ill people.
However that could change in the autumn and winter months when hospitals will also have to deal with the flu virus and more people experiencing respiratory problems.
The Northern Ireland executive is due to review lifting further restrictions on 1 July with an indicative date of easing on 5 July.
From a health perspective, officials will want to buy more time in order to get more people vaccinated.
With the Twelfth of July holidays also looming, the preference would be to leave things as they are for another few weeks.
But that could be difficult for some politicians to accept.
Allowing large get-togethers while also keeping people safe will be really tough and an even tougher one to police.