Hilden Mill: Lisburn fire at abandoned mill
Firefighters are battling a blaze at Hilden Mill in the outskirts of Lisburn.
It is the second fire at the site in recent months, after a section of its roof was destroyed in May.
Six fire engines are currently at the scene on Mill Street. The fire service said it expected to be there for the next few hours.
The public are being advised to avoid the area, and local residents are being told to close their doors and windows.
Speaking after the damage last month, SDLP Lagan Valley assembly member Pat Catney said it was "a terrible loss of heritage".