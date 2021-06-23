Dungannon: Man, 20, dies after two-vehicle crash
A man has died after a two-vehicle crash on the Cookstown Road in Dungannon, County Tyrone.
Cathair O'Dochartaigh was killed in a collision shortly before 06:10 BST on Wednesday.
The 20-year-old was driving a black Audi A4, which collided with a Scania lorry.
Mr O'Dochartaigh died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dash cam footage.
The Cookstown Road remains closed in both directions between the Tullycullion Road and the Coal Pit Road.
Police are advising motorists to avoid the area and use alternative main roads for their journey.