Michael Kerr murder: Reward for information increased to £20,000
- Published
A £20,000 reward is being offered for anyone with information connected to the murder of Michael Kerr.
The former BBC radio and TV announcer suffered skull and facial fractures as a result of what police described as a "vicious and sustained attack" in November 2019.
He was found at home in Birch Drive in Bangor, County Down.
The PSNI has released a CCTV image of two people seen near Mr Kerr's house on the night he may have been killed.
The pair are pictured walking along Birch Drive in the early hours of Monday, 18 November 2019, at 04:00 GMT.
Police believe Mr Kerr was killed sometime between 14:00 GMT on Sunday, 17 November 2019, and the morning of 18 November, when he failed to leave the house as part of his normal routine.
They said they wanted to speak to the two individuals and asked for anyone with information to contact them.
Detectives are investigating several possible motives, including robbery.
A previous £10,000 reward for information was offered in November 2020, to mark the one-year anniversary of his death.
The new £20,000 reward is being offered by Mr Kerr's family and Crimestoppers ahead of what would have been his 70th birthday on Thursday.
In a statement, his family said Mr Kerr was a "harmless and defenceless man who kept himself to himself".
"We are asking those that took Mike's life to look into their hearts and their consciences and do the right thing."
'Callous actions'
Det Ch Insp Michelle Shaw said it should have been "a time for family celebrations" and "a time of great joy for Mike and his family".
"However the stark reality is the only place his family can visit Mike on his birthday is at his graveside," she said.
"The callous actions of Mike's killer or killers have made sure there are no more birthdays to celebrate; no more family gatherings."
Det Ch Insp Shaw said she believed the answers to his murder "lie within the community" and urged anyone with information to come forward.
She said his killers would have had bloodstained clothes, and urged the public to think about anyone they may have seen acting strangely.