Covid-19: 'Not yet appropriate' to ease care home visiting rules
By Louise Cullen
BBC News NI
- Published
Visiting at care homes cannot be eased any further yet, Northern Ireland's chief nursing officer has said.
Charlotte McArdle contacted care home providers and trust officials with the news, in an email seen by BBC News NI.
Public health colleagues have decided it would "not yet be appropriate" to move to the next stage of relaxing restrictions, the email read.
Visiting at care homes has been restricted to try to protect residents from Covid-19.
A four-stage plan for easing was launched at the beginning of May 2021.
Since then, as part of the first stage called Cautious First Steps, residents have been able to have two visitors in their room up to three times a week, and go out on trips.
The next phase - called Gradual Easing - would have seen four people allowed to visit up to four times a week.
But the chief nursing officer's email said that is not yet possible based on public health data.
Another review has been scheduled for early next month, with an update expected after 9 July.
There are two more stages after Gradual Easing, named Further Easing and Preparing for the Future.
That final stage would see the removal of all restrictions.
Each step is dependent on four-week reviews and advice from public health officials.