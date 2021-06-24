Coronavirus: Councillor lobby group took Covid business grant
By David Thompson
BBC Nolan Show
- Published
A lobby group for councillors in Northern Ireland received a Covid-19 grant for small businesses.
The National Association of Councillors (NAC) received £10,000 in 2020 and said it was told by the Department for the Economy it was eligible.
The grant scheme was set up to support small businesses through the pandemic.
The Nolan Show has discovered that councillors from the five main parties decided not to support a TUV proposal to discuss returning the money.
The Department for the Economy has yet to respond to questions from The Nolan Show.
At a recent meeting, the leaders of the group said that they had not decided what the money would be used for but said there was "uncertainty" over "future costs and funding" in relation to the pandemic.
'Acted responsibly'
The NAC is made up of local councillors and is funded by subscriptions from councils.
The payment related to an office the organisation uses in Newtownards, County Down.
The organisation has recently lobbied on issues such as a pay rise for councillors.
At a meeting in January, SDLP councillor Joe Boyle, who is NAC's secretary in Northern Ireland, said it had acted responsibly by seeking clarity through corresponding with the department.
He said had the NAC not been eligible to receive the grant there would be no question or issue about paying it back.
Sinn Féin councillor Charlie Casey told the meeting that despite having "concerns and reservations" about the money, the NAC had received assurances that it met the criteria for the grant.
Mr Casey suggested a proposal could be put forward for the grant to be returned, but when that was offered by TUV councillor Timothy Gaston it was not seconded by councillors from any of the five main parties.
The NAC did not apply for the grant which was sent out automatically. A number of exclusions applied to the scheme including MP and MLA constituency offices, but not groups like the NAC.
The Taxpayers' Alliance told The Nolan Show that some businesses "have rejected or at least repaid the support offered to them by taxpayers".
"They should serve as an example for others that have come through the past year in rude health."
In a statement, the NAC said: "We are reliant on funding and facilities from 11 councils. We knew councils were suffering from extreme financial losses; we were unaware how this was all working out with reference to the financial positions in councils and who they could continue to assist and support.
"The NAC is a very frugal and well-managed organisation that is extremely careful of its limited finances.
"In moving forward we are aware that there will be associated and extra costings to the NAC of which our grant funding will be in place to assist with these additional and new meeting costs - something that is supported by our members."
Travel costs
At the meeting, Sinn Féin councillor Dermot Nicholl argued that councillors were facing hardships during the pandemic, including "reduced income due to not travelling".
Travel money is paid to councillors to cover costs incurred when travelling.
Sinn Féin has been asked by The Nolan Show how Mr Nicholl believed that this meant a reduction in income if councillors did not need to travel.
The £10,000 business support grant scheme faced criticism last year after it was revealed that unsolicited payments were made to wind turbines and Sinn Féin offices.
The Department for the Economy devised the scheme and it was administered by the Department of Finance.
The Democratic Unionist Party told the programme the NAC "should set out why it needed the grant and how the grant was used".
"If there is no legitimate reason, then it should be returned," a statement added.
The Alliance Party said it was the first to call for the money to be returned last year, but in the January meeting "it was clear from exchanges that there was insufficient support for revisiting the issue".
They said that the money should be returned to the Department for the Economy.