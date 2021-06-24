BBC commits to spending more of its TV budget in Northern Ireland
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education and Arts Correspondent
- Published
A partnership agreement between the BBC and NI Screen will see more series like Line of Duty made in Northern Ireland.
On a visit to Belfast, BBC director general Tim Davie agreed to extend an agreement which commits the BBC to spending an increased percentage of its television budget in Northern Ireland.
New shows have also been commissioned, including a fashion design programme called Stitch, Please!
It will be hosted by local drag queen Blu Hydrangea, who recently appeared in Ru Paul's Drag Race.
The BBC spent £70m on network television production in Northern Ireland between March 2017 and March 2021.
A further £10m was spent by NI Screen on TV programmes made for the BBC during that period as a result of the partnership agreement.
That enabled a further £55m in other funding towards productions and led to high-profile dramas like Mrs Wilson, Death and Nightingales and Come Home being filmed in Northern Ireland.
Returning series
The thriller Bloodlands, starring James Nesbitt, was also produced as a result of the partnership agreement.
A second series of the crime drama was recently commissioned and will again be filmed in Belfast and surrounding areas, including Strangford Lough in County Down.
NI Screen and the BBC have also co-financed 56 Irish Language projects and 43 Ulster-Scots projects for broadcast in Northern Ireland over the past four years.
Stitch, Please! has been commissioned by BBC Three and will be made by Waddell Media.
Contestants in the series will compete to create a different fashion outfit each week inspired by iconic designs from film and television.
A documentary about the Comber-born jazz and blues singer Ottilie Patterson will be made by Doubleband Films for BBC Northern Ireland and BBC Four.
The renewal of the partnership agreement was announced by Mr Davie and NI Screen chairwoman Rotha Johnston on Thursday.
As well as funding productions, the BBC and NI Screen will also collaborate with Ulster University on a new Screen Media Innovation Lab.
Additional training programmes will also be delivered through the partnership, including the Aim High trainee scheme which provides apprenticeship opportunities for young people in the screen industries.