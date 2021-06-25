NI population growth slowest in more than 20 years
- Published
Northern Ireland's population grew by its slowest rate in more than 20 years in 2020, official estimates suggested.
The growth of just 0.1% to 1.89 million was due to the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit, said the Norther Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).
Natural growth - the number of births minus the number of deaths - was the lowest since 2001.
There was also net emigration - more people leaving than arriving - for the first time since 2013.
The data measured the year up to 30 June 2020.
Ageing population
Nisra found the continued natural decline in births, coupled with a higher number of excess deaths during the Covid-19 pandemic, resulted in the low level of natural change.
The agency recorded there were 21,900 births and 16,700 deaths.
It said that net emigration was a combination of the pandemic and Brexit.
There was also a net migration of 21,200 people moving to Northern Ireland and 24,500 leaving to live elsewhere.
"In the second quarter of 2020, we saw a considerable drop in migration inflows to Northern Ireland coupled with an increase in migration outflows which suggests the pandemic may have played a part in influencing people's decisions to migrate to/from Northern Ireland," it added.
"Additionally, throughout mid-2019 to mid-2020, the EU exit transition period has likely influenced migration flows for Northern Ireland."
Northern Ireland's population "continues to age", according to the findings.
There were 319,000 people over the age of 65, a rise of 1.7%, while the number of children, aged under 16, "remained stable" at about 395,800.
The Republic of Ireland's population growth was measured at 1.1%.
Its population is 4.98 million, with 6.87 million people living on the island of Ireland in mid-2020, according to Nisra.
The UK's population increased by 284,400 people in the same period to reach 67.08 million.
The census
The 2021 census is expected to provide population statistics for Northern Ireland in the summer of 2022.
People were asked to complete their forms on or before 21 March 2021.
However, as of April, 10% of people had yet to complete the form, which is a legal responsibility.
Further details recorded by the survey, such as a breakdown religion and identity, will be published in the autumn of that year.