DUP to meet over Sir Jeffrey Donaldson leadership
The DUP's electoral college is to meet on Saturday with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson the only candidate to put his name forward for the party leadership.
The meeting will involve the party's eight MPs and 27 members of the Northern Ireland Assembly (MLAs).
Afterwards, the Lagan Valley MP's leadership will have to be ratified at a meeting of the DUP executive, set to take place next week.
Sir Jeffrey would become the party's fifth leader in its 50-year history.
He would also be its third in 50 days.
If there had been more than one candidate, the members of the electoral college would have voted on who should be the next leader.
Edwin Poots announced his resignation last week as the result of an internal party revolt after 21 days in post, having taken over from Arlene Foster.
Mrs Foster had resigned as leader of the party and as NI first minister in April when more than 20 DUP NI Assembly members and four MPs signed a letter voicing no-confidence in her leadership.
Mr Poots in turn quit having lost the support of party colleagues as he pursued a deal with Sinn Féin and the UK government over provisions for Irish language legislation.
At a party meeting on 17 June, the vast majority of DUP assembly members voted against his decision to nominate Paul Givan as first minister at a special assembly sitting.
Mr Poots went forward with the nomination and resigned later that night.
After announcing last week that he would stand for a second time, Sir Jeffrey said he had the vision "to unite Northern Ireland and heal the divisions of the past".
He accepted the task was great, but added: "The overwhelming majority of people who live here want Northern Ireland to keep moving forward."
He had previously said he would leave his Westminster seat to run for the Stormont assembly so he could be Northern Ireland's first minister as well as his party's leader.
Such a move would trigger a by-election in his Lagan Valley constituency.
Who is Sir Jeffrey Donaldson?
Sir Jeffrey, born in Kilkeel, County Down, became politically active as a constituency agent for the South Down MP Enoch Powell (above, left) in the mid-1980s before working as a personal assistant to the former Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader James Molyneaux.
After James Molyneaux retired as an MP in 1997, Sir Jeffrey was voted as his successor as MP for Lagan Valley, retaining the seat through six subsequent elections.
He is a member of the Orange Order and also served as a corporal in the Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) during the Troubles.
In 2003, following long-standing opposition to the Good Friday Agreement and the leadership of David Trimble, he announced he would leave the UUP, later joining the DUP, along with Arlene Foster and Norah Beare.
He was appointed to the Privy Council, a body which advises the monarchy, in 2007 and stood down as an MLA for Lagan Valley in 2010.
He was awarded a knighthood in 2016 for political service.
Sir Jeffrey was defeated by 19 votes to 17 in the DUP leadership election to succeed Arlene Foster in May.