BBC Northern Ireland to get £48m for building and technology
The BBC is to spend £48m transforming Broadcasting House in Belfast and investing in its broadcasting technology in Northern Ireland.
Tim Davie, the BBC's director general, made the announcement on Friday during a visit to Belfast.
The money will go towards refurbishing the historic building in the city centre and upgrading technology.
It is a reduction on the £77m upgrade previously announced by the corporation in 2018.
At the time, plans were put forward for the site, which received planning permission in 2019, but were paused in early 2020 due to the pandemic and have since been reviewed.
The BBC said its £48m investment would go towards:
- updating and upgrading broadcast technology, equipment and production spaces
- reshaping the building to make it "an open, creative hub for staff and the wider creative sector"
- opening the rear of the site with a publicly accessible plaza area, which is in line with Belfast City Council's vision for the wider regeneration of the Linen Quarter, where the building is located
- Aalowing staff to work more flexibly between the office and home, with less travel between BBC bases, and investment in more environmentally efficient vehicles
The earlier 2018 plan had included a central hub linking existing buildings, something which will no longer be happening.
BBC Northern Ireland has been based at Broadcasting House on Ormeau Avenue since it opened in 1941.
The original plans for the listed building were unveiled in 1938.
Additional buildings were added on the site in the 1970s and 1980s, with the last substantial upgrade taking place in the 1980s.
Mr Davie said the investment would "ensure we can continue to deliver for audiences in Northern Ireland and across the UK".
"This is a great opportunity, at a time when the workplace is evolving faster than ever, to refresh our iconic building and make it a place for collaboration for BBC teams and the wider creative community," he said.
BBC Northern Ireland director Peter Johnston said the investment was a "major commitment for audiences in Northern Ireland".
"The enhanced broadcast technology and production spaces will ensure we can best serve audiences, both here and across the UK, into the future," he said.