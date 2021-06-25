Lu Na McKinney: Stephen McKinney 'couldn't comprehend' arrest over murder
A man accused of murdering his wife during a boating trip on Lough Erne "couldn't comprehend" why he was arrested, a court has heard.
Stephen McKinney, 44, of Castletown Square, in Fintona, County Tyrone, denies murdering Lu Na McKinney on 13 April 2017.
The body of Mrs McKinney, 35, was found in the County Fermanagh lough.
Dungannon Crown Court heard Mr McKinney's police interviews following his arrest on suspicion of her murder.
Her death was originally treated as an accident.
'Why am I being charged?'
Earlier, with the trial in its ninth week, the court heard Mr McKinney's second police interview, with the defendant asking: "Why am I being charged with murder? This is my wife."
A detective sergeant pointed out he had not been charged, but rather arrested on suspicion of murder and was undergoing phased interviews.
Mr McKinney continued: "I love my wife. We were soulmates. We weren't husband and wife. We were best friends. More than a husband and wife.
"I just can't understand why I'm sitting here talking to you about being charged or on suspicion of murder or whatever. I just can't comprehend."
He went on to describe traveling to the County Fermanagh marina with Mrs McKinney, to test out a boat around a week before the family trip.
Questioned over sleeping tablets
He said his wife was "excited and quite looking forward as she had never been on a boat".
"On the day we went out she sat at the front of the boat while I drove it. She was very comfortable, very happy."
Asked about her use of sleeping medication, Mr McKinney said she could take anything from two to four pills depending on how difficult she was finding it to get to sleep.
At these times, he could not say if she was in "a deep, sound sleep" but was aware she would wake up a few times for different durations and there was no obvious change in her demeanour.
Mr McKinney confirmed he also took the tablets on occasion, but not on the night of the incident.
On the day the trip began, he recalled setting off to County Fermanagh with Mrs McKinney and the children stopping off to buy bottled water and food supplies to take onboard.
After receiving instructions about the handling of the boat, the family set off for Devenish Island, with Mr McKinney mooring the boat as he was shown.
That evening they played Monopoly and Cluedo as a family and Mr McKinney recalled going out on deck a few times for a smoke and checking the mooring ropes while there.
The court has previously heard Mr McKinney say that his wife entered the water after going on deck to check the boat's mooring ropes at Devenish Island, and that he jumped in but could not save her.
The prosecution have argued that Mr McKinney was a controlling individual who could not accept his wife may divorce him.
The trial continues.