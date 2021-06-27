Warren Crossan: CCTV footage of suspected gunmen released
One year after the murder of Warren Crossan in west Belfast, police have released more CCTV footage of the suspected gunmen.
Mr Crossan, 28, was shot a number of times in Rodney Parade off the Lower Falls Road on 27 June 2020.
Detectives said Mr Crossan was chased along Rodney Parade from its junction with St James's Road by two masked gunmen.
He was then shot a number of times at close range in St Katharine's Road.
Mr Crossan was the son of well-known dissident republican Tommy Crossan, who was shot dead on the Springfield Road, Belfast, in 2014.
He was previously arrested and questioned about the murder of Robbie Lawlor, a Dublin criminal, was shot dead in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast in April 2020.
Renewing the appeal for information, Det Ch Insp Michelle Shaw said two men lay in wait for Mr Crossan near his mother's house.
"Warren's family deserve to have answers and these dangerous men need to be removed from our streets," she said.
"This callous murder was carried out by individuals who have no regard for life.
"It was carried out in a built up residential area on a Saturday afternoon when and it is extremely fortunate that no-one else was injured as a result of this shooting.
"Any one of those bullets could have gone astray and killed a child, at least one of them struck a vehicle owned by a resident."
Video of the CCTV footage can be seen on the PSNI YouTube page.