Covid-19: Walk-in vaccinations to begin in NI from Sunday
- Published
Walk-in vaccinations will be available for over-18s in Northern Ireland from Sunday.
Doors will be open at the SSE Arena in Belfast from 08:30 to 18:00 BST for first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Slots will be available on a first come, first served basis only.
The South Eastern Trust said that those attending should bring photo ID and, where possible, their health and care number.
There will be no walk-in facility for second doses of the vaccine.
The South Eastern Trust said that people should not attend if they are currently unwell; have had a first positive test for Covid-19 in the last 28 days; have been advised to self-isolate; or have had any vaccine, including the flu jab, in the last seven days.
Earlier this week, it was announced that anyone over the age of 18 could now book a Covid-19 jab at any of Northern Ireland's vaccine centres.
The centres had been focused on vaccinating those aged between 18 and 39, with over-40s able to get the jab at community pharmacies.
A scheduled increase in Northern Ireland's Pfizer supply has allowed for more appointment availability.
On Thursday, Dr Patricia Donnelly, head of Northern Ireland's Covid vaccination programme, said that while 80% of the adult population had received their first dose and 60% their second dose, "there's more to do".
She said that while 50% of under-30s had been vaccinated, "it has very definitely slowed".
As of Friday, a total of 1,988,884 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.
Of that number, 1,152,720 were first doses. A total of 836,164 people have had both jabs.