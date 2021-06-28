Brexit: EU chief negotiator to go before Stormont committee
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator is to be questioned by a Stormont committee later.
European Commission Vice President Maroš Šefčovič will appear before the executive office committee.
It comes as the EU is due to agree to a UK request to delay a ban on chilled meat products from Great Britain being sold in Northern Ireland.
Products such as chilled sausages were due to be prohibited from Thursday as a result of the NI Protocol.
The protocol is the part of the Brexit deal that creates a border in the Irish Sea.
The committee chair, the SDLP's Colin McGrath, said it would be an important meeting and the committee would make sure Mr Šefčovič was "fully appraised" of what Stormont's backbench members think about the protocol.
Mr McGrath said the committee had also invited the UK's chief negotiator, Lord Frost, but had yet to receive a reply.
The Northern Ireland Protocol is the part of the Brexit deal which keeps NI in the European Union single market for goods.
The EU does not generally permit the import of chilled meat products like mince and sausages from non-member states.
Since January, producers in Great Britain have not been able to sell these products in the EU.
However, in December 2020, the EU agreed to a six-month grace period to allow supermarkets in Northern Ireland to re-orientate supply chains away from Great Britain.
The UK has asked the EU to extend a grace period for chilled meats to the end of September.
Meanwhile judgement is expected this week in a judicial review which challenged the lawfulness of the protocol.
The challenge was brought by a group of unionist politicians and was heard in the High Court in Belfast last month.
One of the applicants, Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) leader Jim Allister, tweeted that judgement is expected on Wednesday morning.
