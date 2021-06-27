Binevenagh: Woman rescued from County Londonderry cliff face
A woman who was clinging to the edge of a cliff in County Londonderry has been rescued.
It happened on Binevenagh Mountain on Saturday night.
Coleraine Coastguard said that several agencies were involved in the rescue operation, after they were called to the scene at about 21:30 BST.
A coastguard rope rescue technician was lowered 150ft to secure the casualty before she was winched to safety by an Irish Coastguard helicopter from Sligo.
Police, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, North West Mountain Rescue Team and Community Rescue Service were also in attendance, Coleraine Coastguard said.
"All the agencies worked closely together to ensure a good outcome to a very difficult rescue in challenging terrain," they added.