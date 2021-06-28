Covid-19: Walk-in vaccine clinics to launch in County Down
Pop up vaccine clinics, where no booking is needed, will be set up in parts of County Down this weekend.
The Moderna vaccine will be available to anyone aged over 18 who has not yet had their first jab.
The mobile units will be at Castlewellan Community Centre and Donard Park Car Park in Newcastle on Saturday 3 July and Sunday 4 July between 11:00 BST and 19:00 BST.
Vaccinators will return six weeks later to administer second doses.
The initiative is being run by the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust which opened the first walk-in clinics at the SSE Arena regional vaccination centre at the weekend.
At present about 80% of the adult population in Northern Ireland has received a vaccine - with around 60% having had both doses.
However, of those aged under 30, just half have had a vaccine.
It is hoped the walk-in clinics will encourage more younger people to get a vaccine.
Further clinics are planned for different locations over the summer.
In an open letter, Health Minister Robin Swann appealed to anyone who is eligible but has not yet had a vaccination to "please don't put off your turn".
"Vaccination helps us reclaim our lives," he said.
"We all want to keep enjoying the things we have missed so much - going out, meeting up, enjoying ourselves with family and friends.
"It now also seems that some foreign travel and indeed some other activities and events may require official proof you have had both jabs.
"One way or another, vaccination opens doors to normality."