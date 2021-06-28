Covid-19: NI records 211 cases, no more deaths
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
No coronavirus-related deaths were recorded within the 24-hour reporting period up to Monday morning.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,155.
A further 211 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
A total of 126,469 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis since the pandemic began.
As of Monday, 14 people were being treated for Covid-19 in hospital. Two those are in intensive care.
Last updated 28 June at 14:15 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,010,028 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered, as of Monday afternoon.
Last updated 28 June at 14:15 BST.
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 4,989.
A further 340 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
That means a total of 271,260 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis since the pandemic began.
There are 47 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals - 15 of those people are being treated in intensive care units.
Last updated 27 June at 16:30 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
Vaccination statistics in the Republic of Ireland have been disrupted due to the cyber attack on the IT system used by the country's health service.
As of 16 June, 3.45 million Covid-19 vaccine doses had been administered.
Last updated 16 June at 16:30
Source: Health Service Executive