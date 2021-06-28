Covid-19: Further easing could be agreed on Thursday, says Michelle O'Neill
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
It is hoped the executive will be able to approve some further easing of coronavirus restrictions on Thursday, Michelle O'Neill has said.
The deputy first minister was answering questions in the assembly on Monday.
Ms O'Neill told assembly members that proposals under consideration include the reopening of youth services and live music.
These both initially had to be delayed due to concerns about the Delta variant.
The planned resumption of live music on 21 June had been delayed and given an indicative date of 5 July.
It will need to be considered by ministers in line with health advice.
On Monday, Northern Ireland recorded 211 further cases of Covid-19 and no further deaths, while on Sunday it passed the 2 million mark for the total number of vaccines administered.
Ms O'Neill said the executive would "revisit" that on Thursday, as well as other measures including the reopening of theatres and indoor seated venues, residential stays for youth services, allowing walk-ins for close contact services and reopening conference centres and exhibition centres.
"Alongside all of that work officials are looking ahead to next week's executive and what potentially we can bring forward there also, all the while informed by scientific and medical advice," said Ms O'Neill.
"All things being equal we'd hope to progress these things on Thursday provided that's supported by health and science."