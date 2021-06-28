Larne man Niall Lehd sentenced over explosives
A Larne man who worked with a royal marine to manufacture explosives that were then buried in hides has been sentenced to 24 years in prison.
Niall Lehd, 32, from Seahill Road, Larne, must also serve an extended period of five years licence.
Lehd was arrested in 2016 after being implicated by ex-marine and fellow Larne man Ciarán Maxwell.
The judge said the explosives and other weapons were intended to be passed to violent dissident republicans.
Maxwell was subsequently handed a sentence totalling 23 years for terrorist offences at the Old Bailey in London.
Lehd and Maxwell grew up in the same housing estate in Larne.
Following the discovery of hides in and around Larne in 2016, which contained items including pipe bombs, ammunition, explosive substances, timing units, flares and an anti-personnel mine, Lehd was arrested after being implicated by Maxwell.
Despite his initial denials of involvement, Lehd admitted a charge of engaging in the preparation of terrorist acts between 1 January 2011 and 28 February 2013.
Describing Lehd as a man who had held "republican sympathies from an early age", prosecution counsel said he had "wilfully engaged in the preparation and storage of explosive devices" capable of causing "multiple murders".
The judge also revealed that some of the explosives found had never been located or used in Northern Ireland before.
In February 2013, police in Larne found a rucksack containing explosives and other items.
Lehd was arrested and when questioned about the items, he said he had found them in two blue barrels in a field off the Old Glenarm Road in Larne.
The father of three was subsequently convicted in 2014 of possessing explosives and served a six-year sentence.
Barrel of explosives
In March 2016, a blue barrel containing explosives and other items was found by a member of the public.
Maxwell was linked to the discovery and he implicated Lehd, whom he claimed was involved from 2011 up to his arrest in February 2013.
Maxwell also alerted police to the location of seven other hides, including one at Carnfunock Country Park.
As he sentenced Lehd at Belfast Crown Court on Monday, Judge Fowler said he was satisfied the devices were intended to be handed to dissident republicans, adding many of the items were "lethal in nature".
Three pipe bombs linked to the discoveries in Larne were later used by dissidents in Northern Ireland, but Judge Fowler said "none of them were deployed when the accused [Lehd] was involved" and none caused injury.
Judge Fowler spoke of the "murderous intent" regarding the items seized, many of which were ready to use.
He also highlighted the "careful planning, research and sophistication involved in manufacturing explosives never seen in Northern Ireland before".
The judge said Lehd's involvement was "cut short" by his arrest in 2013.
As Lehd was deemed a dangerous offender, Judge Fowler imposed an extended custodial sentence consisting of 24 years in jail, followed by an additional period of five years on licence.
Speaking after the sentencing, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the finds amounted "to one of the most significant seizures of munitions in recent years in Northern Ireland".
"The sheer volume of weapons and component parts found in these hides had the capability to cause serious harm," it said.
"The length of this sentence demonstrates the consequences for anyone who gets involved in this type of offending which there is no place for in today's society."