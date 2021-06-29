Narrow Water Bridge: Project receives €3m from Irish government
- Published
The Irish government has committed €3m (£2.55m) to help the Narrow Water Bridge project reach the tender stage.
The proposed connection between Warrenpoint, County Down, and Omeath, County Louth, has faced a series of delays and shortfalls in funding.
Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin said more money from the Shared Island Fund would be allocated once final costs are determined.
The tender will be based on existing planning permission.
It is understood the plans involve establishing a subgroup of the North-South Infrastructure Group, which will include Louth County and Newry, Mourne and Down District councils, to oversee the development and delivery of the project.
The target is for construction to begin in 2023.
'Highly symbolic'
The 280m cable-stayed bridge will feature lanes for car and cycle traffic and will be anchored by two towers at either end.
Previous plans to build the bridge were scrapped in 2013.
At the time, Louth County Council said tenders had been significantly above the figures expected to complete the project, ranging from 26m euros (£22.4m) to 40m euros (£34.5m).
It had been hoped the bridge would be built using funding from the Northern Ireland Executive, the Irish government and the European Union.
Northern Ireland's Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said the funding announcement was "crucial" to reaching "delivery on the ground" and would help finalise the ultimate cost of the scheme.
She told BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme the taoiseach's announcement was "fantastic news" after people in the area had been "let down for far too long".
On Tuesday, the taoiseach said plans for a bridge at the crossing stretched back "almost half a century" and it was a "long standing and highly symbolic government commitment".
He said it would bring "huge tourism and connectivity boosts in the east border region".
"The Narrow Water Bridge is a true all-island project, with strong cross-party political support north and south," he continued.
"I welcome the renewed momentum and energy which has been breathed back into this project."
'Delivery on the ground'
The Irish government's Shared Island Fund was designed to fund strategic north-south projects "that will support the commitments and objectives of the Good Friday Agreement".
Mrs Mallon said the funding announcement was "crucial" to reaching "delivery on the ground".
She said she would work closely with the Irish government and councils in the region "to ensure my department plays its part in delivering this key commitment for communities north and south, enhancing connectivity, encouraging active travel and opening up opportunities for our island economy".
She said the project would benefit visitors and locals alike.
"This iconic landmark will be a physical connection between communities across the border as well," she added.