Licensing laws: Extended pub opening times to pass final Stormont hurdle
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
Long-awaited plans to extend opening times for pubs and nightclubs in Northern Ireland will pass their final hurdle at Stormont later on Tuesday.
The changes will allow pubs and clubs to serve alcohol for an extra hour, until 02:00, almost every weekend.
Easter drinking restrictions are also set to be removed, with the legislation to pass its last stage in the assembly on Tuesday.
Most of the changes will take effect from 1 October 2021.
The 1 October date will allow the hospitality industry to avail of extended opening times ahead of the Christmas period.
Other measures will come into force from 6 April 2022 in time for next Easter.
It marks a significant liberalisation of Northern Ireland's laws on alcohol that has been in the making for nine years.
A previous bill to change Northern Ireland's licensing laws began its legislative passage in 2016, but the assembly collapsed in January 2017 amid a bitter row between the DUP and Sinn Féin, who share power together at Stormont.
Under a proposal backed by MLAs earlier this month, cinemas will also be permitted for the first time in Northern Ireland to apply for a licence to sell alcohol to customers.
Other changes in the bill include the extension in "drinking-up time" from half an hour to an hour, meaning venues can operate until 03:00 at weekends.
'Be mindful of alcohol effects'
The law will also be tightened in some areas - supermarkets will face restrictions on where they can place in-store advertising for alcohol.
The current voluntary code of practice for drinks promotions will be replaced with legal requirements.
The changes will also enable local drinks producers to sell their products directly to the public in limited circumstances, make changes to the law affecting registered private clubs and allow changes to permitted hours at major events.
Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey previously said she was supportive of the changes but recognised the need to be "mindful" of the effects of alcohol.