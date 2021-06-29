Brexit: EU to postpone ban on British meat sales in NI
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
The European Union (EU) is to formally agree to postpone a ban on some British meat products being sold in NI.
The proposed ban on items like fresh sausages was a consequence of the NI Protocol, a deal between the UK and EU reached in 2019.
Meanwhile judgement is due in a court challenge to the lawfulness of the protocol.
The judicial review proceeding were taken by a group of unionist politicians.
They told the High Court in Belfast that the Protocol breached both the Good Friday Agreement and the Acts of Union.
The protocol is the part of the Brexit deal that creates a trade border in the Irish Sea in order to prevent a hardening of the Irish land border.
It keeps Northern Ireland in the EU single market for goods and means EU customs rules are enforced at its ports.
It was agreed by the UK and EU in October 2019 and was subject to further negotiation and agreement in 2020.
The EU does not generally permit the import of chilled meat products like mince and sausages from non-member states.
Since January, producers in Great Britain have not been able to sell these products in the EU single market.
However, in December 2020, the EU agreed to a six-month grace period to allow supermarkets in Northern Ireland to re-orientate supply chains away from Great Britain.
The UK has asked the EU to extend the grace period for chilled meats until the end of September.
That request will be formally agreed later on Wednesday.
A new poll from Queen's University Belfast suggests people in Northern Ireland are evenly split on the protocol.
Almost 70% of respondents agreed that Northern Ireland needs 'particular arrangements' for managing the impact of Brexit but they are divided on the protocol itself.
When asked whether the protocol is appropriate for Northern Ireland, 47% agree that it is but 47% disagree.
Similarly, 43% think that the protocol is, on balance, good for Northern Ireland, whereas 48% think that it isn't.
Nevertheless, 56% agree that the protocol provides Northern Ireland with a unique set of post-Brexit economic opportunities.
People 'highly exercised' over protocol
Professor Katy Hayward, from Queen's University Belfast and a senior fellow of the UK in a Changing Europe, said: "People in NI are highly exercised by the Protocol, both for and against - and in equal proportions.
'The political tensions are compounded by the low levels of trust in the political parties when it comes to the protocol, and by the fact that the Protocol is likely to feature heavily in the next assembly election."
The online polling was carried out by LucidTalk, surveying a weighted sample of 1,500 adults. It has a margin of error of up to 3%.