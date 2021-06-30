DUP leadership: Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to be ratified as party leader
The ruling executive of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) will meet later on Wednesday to ratify Sir Jeffrey Donaldson as the new party leader.
On Saturday, he secured support to take over from a majority of DUP MPs and MLAs.
Wednesday night's meeting is expected to rubber stamp the result.
The party's 130-strong executive is made up of MPs, MLAs, peers, constituency association and university group members.
Sir Jeffrey was the only candidate to put his name forward for the position of leader, following Edwin Poots' decision to resign after just 21 days in the job.
On Saturday, the Lagan Valley MP received the backing of 32 out of 36 votes from the party's electoral college.
Sir Jeffrey will become the party's fifth leader in its 50-year history, and its third in just 50 days.
North Belfast MLA Paula Bradley remains deputy leader of the party.
Speaking after his election, Sir Jeffrey said that his priority as leader "will be to right the wrong that has been done by the imposition of this [Northern Ireland] protocol".
He also said the Irish government should stop "cheerleading" for the protocol - the part of the Brexit deal that creates a border in the Irish Sea - claiming it was "dragging our politics backwards".
The last DUP executive meeting to ratify Edwin Poots' election saw bitter divisions between the party's factions played out in real time.
Just four weeks on, Edwin Poots is out and his replacement Sir Jeffrey Donaldson will be hoping for a much smoother landing.
He will face MPs, MLAs, peers and constituency association members of the 130-strong executive and attempt to begin the healing process.
But some unhappy members will still be keen to have their say before Sir Jeffrey can be ratified.
It's unlikely to be another night of high drama but events in recent weeks have shown that internal DUP politics remain fragile.