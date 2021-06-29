Capita-run pension scheme 'has confidence of Troubles victims'
By Stephen Walker
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
A Troubles pension scheme administered by the company Capita has the confidence of victims, Justice Minister Naomi Long has said.
It comes in response to coverage on the BBC's Nolan programme, and criticism of the Capita-run Personal Independence Payment (PIP) assessments.
Last week, a Public Services Ombudsman report found too many people had their applications "unfairly rejected".
MLAs are urging the justice minister to consider the company's role.
The BBC has approached Capita for comment.
The Democratic Unionist Party's Mervyn Storey said Mrs Long needed to "listen to the worry and clamour" surrounding Capita.
Traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister said the justice minister was being "complacent" in her attitude to the role of Capita.
He raised the issue in a question to the justice minister at Stormont.
Mrs Long said the Troubles pension scheme had her "full confidence", and said "victims have confidence in this service".
She said she had confidence that it would get the scheme right.
Mrs Long also said that "as the service goes forward there will be audits".
The minister told the assembly that some people were conflating the PIP scheme run by Capita and the Troubles pension scheme, which she said had many differences.
UUP assembly member (MLA) Mike Nesbitt said there were "legitimate concerns" about the role of Capita, while Sinn Féin's Linda Dillon called on Mrs Long to meet victims groups to "give them reassurance".
Dolores Kelly of the SDLP said people had "little confidence" in Capita over its role in PIP assessments. She questioned ist role in administering the Troubles pension scheme.