Brexit: NI Protocol is lawful, High Court rules
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
The Northern Ireland Protocol is lawful, a High Court judge in Belfast has ruled.
A group of unionist politicians, including Arlene Foster and Lord Trimble, had challenged the protocol in judicial review proceedings.
They claimed it was unlawful because it conflicts with the 1998 Good Friday Agreement and the Acts of Union.
But Mr Justice Colton rejected their challenge on all grounds on Wednesday afternoon.
Mr Colton found that the Withdrawal Agreement Act, which includes the protocol, does conflict with the 1800 Acts of Union in respect of free trade between Britain and Northern Ireland.
However, he added that the relevant parts of the Acts of Union are "impliedly repealed" by the Withdrawal Agreement Act.
That means that the more recent legislation automatically overrides the older laws.
He said the Acts of Union could not be used to override the "clear specific will of Parliament".
Normally, a constitutional law, like the Acts of Union, can only be expressly repealed, but they can be impliedly by another constitutional law.
The judge said the Withdrawal Agreement Act means the definition of a constitutional law.
He also rejected the argument that the protocol had changed the constitutional status as defined in the Good Friday Agreement.
Furthermore, he found that the secretary of state did have the power to change Stormont's usual cross-community voting mechanism in regard to a consent vote on the Stormont.
Further legal challenge
Normally, Stormont must approve controversial issues by a cross-community vote but the protocol will be subject to a straight-majority vote.
The judge said the secretary of state had the power to do this on two grounds: that it was necessary to reflect the will of Parliament in implementing the Withdrawal Agreement Act and that it concerns international relations which is not a devolved matter.
Further areas of challenge concerning EU law were also rejected.
The judge was also critical of an analogy used by the applicants' barrister when he compared the operation of the protocol to the Vichy regime.
Vichy was the collaborationist French administration during the Nazi occupation.
The judge said such a comparison was "unhelpful."
'Union trampled on'
An adjoining case, taken by Belfast pastor Clifford Peebles, was also dismissed by the judge.
Others pursuing the lead judicial review case included former Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken, TUV leader Jim Allister, former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib and Baroness Hoey.
Speaking at a press conference following the judgement, Mr Habib said: "The only positive you might put on it is we do now officially know that the union of the United Kingdom has been trampled on by the protocol."
Mr Habib said the prime minister now "has to face up to the reality that his own judicial system has said that the union of the United Kingdom has been broken".
Former Labour MP Kate Hoey - now Baroness Hoey - said it must be "absolutely clear that this is only the beginning of the legal challenge and also of peoples' protests against what has been done to us without consent".
TUV leader Jim Allister said the court ruling "confirmed the protocol is dismantling the union".
Mr Allister said the ruling "underscores the necessity to step up the political battle against the protocol".
He said the UK government must "now reverse the mistake of repeal, if the PM's words mean anything".
"No more propping up the Belfast Agreement institutions while the protocol manoeuvres us out of the union," he added.