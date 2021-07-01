Brexit: Medicines could be withdrawn over NI Protocol complications
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
Some drugs companies have said they intend to stop supplying some medicines to Northern Ireland next year when a NI Protocol grace period ends.
The protocol means Northern Ireland is still in the EU's pharmaceutical regulatory system while GB is not.
Northern Ireland gets most of its medicines from distributors in Great Britain, but that is due to become more difficult in January.
The EU said it had identified a "creative solution" to the problem.
It said this will "ensure the continued long-term supply of medicines from Great Britain to Northern Ireland".
If a drugs company is intending to withdraw a product it must give six months warning.
Northern Ireland's chief pharmaceutical officer told a Stormont committee that a "relatively small" number of products had now been notified for withdrawal.
Cathy Harrison said she could not give further details for reasons of commercial sensitivity.
She said that in the coming weeks officials would assess the affect of the withdrawal of each product.
Some products may have alternatives which are already on the market.
Ms Harrison said the the six-month notice period would also allow time for contingency measures to be put in place.
She added that she did not want anyone to worry about the continuity of their treatment.
When the grace period ends, pharmaceutical products entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain are due to have new regulatory requirements, such as labelling.
That will make the supply of those products more complicated and potentially more expensive.
'Creative solution to long-term supply'
Ms Harrison said both the UK government and the EU had made "huge efforts" to understand the issues.
The European Commission said its solution involves the EU changing its own rules so that regulatory compliance functions for medicines authorised by the UK for the Northern Ireland market may be located in Great Britain.
The Commission will put forward a legislative proposal in the early autumn in order to be able to finish the legislative process on time.
The UK government is currently assessing that proposal.