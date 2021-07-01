BBC News

Covid-19: NI records 326 new cases, no more deaths

BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

No coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in Northern Ireland within the 24-hour reporting period up to Thursday morning.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 2,155.

Another 326 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

That means a total of 127,448 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.

Twenty-one patients with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals - that number is up from 20 on Wednesday.

Two of those patients are in intensive care units - that number is the same as the previous day.

Last updated 1 July at 14:00 BST

Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland

Vaccines

A total of 2,038058 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Thursday afternoon.

Of those, 1,166,842 were first doses and 871,216 people had received two doses.

Last updated 1 July at 12:00 BST

Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland.

No coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 4,989.

Another 452 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

That means a total of 272,383 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.

Forty-four patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals - that number is the same as the previous day.

Fourteen of those people are being treated in intensive care units - that number is the same as the previous day.

Last updated 30 June at 17:55

Source: Department of Health Ireland

Vaccines

Vaccination statistics in the Republic of Ireland have been disrupted due to a cyber attack on the IT system used by the country's health service.

As of 16 June, 3.45 million Covid-19 vaccine doses had been administered.

Last updated 16 June at 16:30

Source: Health Service Executive

