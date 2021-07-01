Covid-19: NI records 326 new cases, no more deaths
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
No coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in Northern Ireland within the 24-hour reporting period up to Thursday morning.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 2,155.
Another 326 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
That means a total of 127,448 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
Twenty-one patients with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals - that number is up from 20 on Wednesday.
Two of those patients are in intensive care units - that number is the same as the previous day.
Last updated 1 July at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,038058 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Thursday afternoon.
Of those, 1,166,842 were first doses and 871,216 people had received two doses.
Last updated 1 July at 12:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland.
No coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 4,989.
Another 452 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
That means a total of 272,383 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
Forty-four patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals - that number is the same as the previous day.
Fourteen of those people are being treated in intensive care units - that number is the same as the previous day.
Last updated 30 June at 17:55
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
Vaccination statistics in the Republic of Ireland have been disrupted due to a cyber attack on the IT system used by the country's health service.
As of 16 June, 3.45 million Covid-19 vaccine doses had been administered.
Last updated 16 June at 16:30
Source: Health Service Executive