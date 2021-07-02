Prosecutors drop Troubles cases against ex-soldiers
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
Two Army veterans facing murder charges from the Northern Ireland Troubles, including on Bloody Sunday in 1972, will now not face trial.
The cases involve individuals known as Soldier F and Soldier B.
Soldier F was to be prosecuted over the deaths of James Wray and William McKinney on Bloody Sunday.
The case against Soldier B relates to the death of 15-year-old Daniel Hegarty, who was shot twice in the head in Londonderry in July 1972.
It also relates to the wounding of his cousin, Christopher.
Thirteen people were shot dead and 15 were wounded when the Parachute Regiment opened fire on civil rights demonstrators on Bloody Sunday in Londonderry in January 1972.
Soldier F was also facing five counts of attempted murder.
'We will fight on'
In a statement, the Bloody Sunday families said the decision was a "damning indictment of the British justice system" and they would be challenging it.
The Hegarty family solicitor, Des Doherty, said: "I want to make this clear, under instruction from the family, and under much protest - and we made that clear, that it was under protest - we accepted letters from the PPS advising that they no longer would be proceeding with the prosecution of Soldier B for murder."
Analysis: Legacy issues are politically toxic
Prosecutions for events from 50 years ago are problematic.
Evidence can be scarce, protagonists deceased and, because of the peace process, jail time on conviction of a Troubles-related offence is capped at two years. Legacy issues are also politically toxic.
Twenty-three years on from the Good Friday Agreement, how to deal with the past is still unresolved.
Friday events coincide with Government attempts to win agreement on a proposal to ban all Troubles-related prosecutions.
The discontinuation of the prosecutions of Soldier B and Soldier F will be used to advance its argument.
An inquest in 2011 found Daniel Hegarty posed no risk and was shot without warning as the Army moved in to clear "no-go" areas during Operation Motorman.
Reviews of the cases were prompted by the collapse of the trial in Belfast in May of two other veterans for Troubles-era offences.
The court ruled that statements by Soldiers A and C, accused of murdering IRA man Joe McCann, were inadmissible and the pair were acquitted.
Pre-trial proceedings against Soldier F had already commenced.
Discontinuing the prosecutions will involve a court hearing which the PPS is asking to be scheduled in coming days.
The Soldier B case had not yet progressed to court.