Troubles prosecutions: Reaction to decision to drop cases against ex-soldiers
- Published
Victims' families, politicians and other prominent figures have been responding to the decision not to prosecute two Army veterans facing murder charges over incidents in Londonderry in 1972.
The cases involve individuals known as Soldier F and Soldier B.
Soldier F was to be prosecuted over the deaths of James Wray and William McKinney on Bloody Sunday as well as five attempted murder charges.
The case against Soldier B relates to the death of 15-year-old Daniel Hegarty, who was shot twice in the head in Londonderry in July 1972, and the wounding of his cousin Christopher.
On Friday the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said the test of prosecution was longer passed after it had reviewed evidence that was due to be used.
Families of the victims have pledged to fight the decision.
Michael McKinney, brother of Bloody Sunday victim William McKinney
"We shall challenge this decision as far as we can," said Mr McKinney.
"This issue is far from concluded. We will fight on."
James Wray, brother of Bloody Sunday victim Liam Wray
"Not surprised but disappointed obviously," said Mr Wray (above right).
"Our fear was that the prosecution case against Soldier F would be dropped.
"The decision today does not make Jim any less murdered than he was in 1972."
John Kelly, brother of Bloody Sunday victim Michael Kelly
"It's a day of devastation . The fact that justice has been denied to the people of Derry, to the families - highly disappointed.
"But one point is we're never going to give up. We'll find some way of seeing [Soldier] F in a court of law."
Michelle O'Neill, Sinn Féin vice-president
The deputy first minister said it was a "bad day for justice".
"The message is clear, British state forces who gunned down peaceful protestors and a child in Derry acted with impunity and will be allowed by the state to get away with murder.
"We will continue to stand by the Bloody Sunday and Hegarty families."
Gregory Campbell, DUP MP
The East Londonderry MP said the victims' families were unlikely to find closure by way of the courts.
"It is going to be almost impossible, in my view and in the view of many, as years go on and we get further and further and memories become even more distant, to get to an accurate recreation of what happened, and how it happened, and thereby then try and bring closure to families who desperately want it," he said.
Colum Eastwood, SDLP leader
The Foyle MP said he was devastated for the Bloody Sunday and Hegarty families.
"What this is saying to the world is the British government can with impunity murder its own citizens and get away with it," he said.
"That's an astonishing thing to say to people, it is absolutely wrong. I know these families very well and they will not stop campaigning for justice."
He said "proper judicial process" were now needed.
Doug Beattie, Ulster Unionist Party leader
The soldier-turned-politician said the victims' families would join the thousands of Troubles victims who "never saw justice".
"The justice system has not worked and dealing with legacy has not worked and it's difficult to see how we are going to get out of where we are now," he said.
"There's nobody today should be raising banners and screaming and shouting and saying this is great news - the reality is there's still families suffering in regards to this."
Stephen Farry, Alliance Party deputy leader
The North Down MP said the government should reflect on "flawed investigations" into Troubles cases.
The "first thought" should be with victims' families on what was a "difficult and stressing day" for them, he said.
Johnny Mercer, former minister for veterans
The Conservative MP said the decision "highlighted the government's shame" and there were "no winners in this".
"I feel for the families who have gone down this path for a long time.
"And of course I feel for the veterans who have had their lives ruined by repeated investigations into what went on in Northern Ireland.
"Successive governments have promised to sort out legacy - they haven't."