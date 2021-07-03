Coronavirus: Walk-in Covid vaccine clinics to open this weekend
Appointment-free vaccine clinics will be set up in different areas of Northern Ireland this weekend.
It is part of health efforts to get more people, particularly younger age groups, vaccinated.
In Belfast, a walk-in unit will be in the grounds of City Hall from 14:30 BST on Saturday, offering the Pfizer jab to anyone unvaccinated aged over-18.
Bernie Owens, from Belfast Trust, said: "We are coming to the end of the vaccination programme, we are so close.
"So we are trying to do this final push to get the 18 to 29-year-olds, and the 30 to 40-year-olds who've been later being offered the vaccination appointments, to come forward now and we're trying to make it as accessible for them as is possible," the senior director continued.
About 95% of all those aged 50 and over have had a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
Overall, about 60% of adults are fully vaccinated with two doses.
Just over 50% of those aged 18 and over and about two-thirds of 30 to 40-year-olds have had a first dose.
Drop-in clinics will also be set up in parts of County Down, including at the Quays in Newry from 09:30 to 15:30.
In Castlewellan on Saturday and Newcastle on Sunday, vaccine 'buses' will be offering Moderna vaccines.
Walk-in locations
Saturday:
- Castlewellan Community Centre 11:00-19:00
- Belfast City Hall 14:30-20:00
- The Quays, Newry 09:30-15:30
Sunday:
- Donard Park, Newcastle 11:00-19:00
Doses of the Pfizer jab will be administered in Newry and Belfast, Moderna will be issued in Castlewellan and Newcastle.
No appointment is needed, however those attending must bring photo ID.
District nurse Suzanne Rogan, who will be on board to administer the vaccines, said people need to bring photographic ID and, where possible, their health and social care number.
"They will be in and out within minutes," she added.
Walk-in slots for second doses are also being offered at the South Eastern Vaccination Centre at the SSE Arena in Belfast.
Anyone who has had a Pfizer vaccine six weeks ago or an AstraZeneca vaccine eight weeks ago is eligible. Second doses cannot be administered at a shorter time interval.
'Potential for another wave'
There has been a sharp rise in the number of positive Covid cases in Northern Ireland compared to a week ago.
However, the number of hospitalisations has not increased significantly: more than 20 patients are currently being treated for the virus, and there are two people in intensive care, both on ventilation.
Health officials are also investigating large social gatherings involving young people, as Stormont's chief scientific adviser Prof Ian Young warned of the potential for another Covid wave.
Earlier this week, executive ministers were told that the highly transmissible Delta variant, first detected in India, now accounts for 75% of Covid infections and that there has been a slight increase in the R number (the rate of transmission) from between 1.2 and 1.5 to between 1.2 and 1.6.