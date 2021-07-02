East Belfast: Woman 'seriously sexually assaulted' in Langtry Court
- Published
Police are investigating a report of a serious sexual assault on a woman in Langtry Court in east Belfast.
The woman was approached by a man at Templemore Avenue at about 23:50 BST on Thursday.
He took her into Langtry Court, and sexually assaulted her, police said.
The suspect is believed to be a slim, white man, about 5'10" (178cm) tall with facial stubble. He was wearing a black coat, black shorts, black trainers and a black baseball cap.
Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.