Covid-19: NI firms take up testing as staff return post-lockdown
By Clodagh Rice
BBC News NI Business Correspondent
- Published
About 600 businesses in NI have expressed an interest in getting free rapid Covid-19 testing for employees, the Department for Health has said.
It is encouraging employers to take part in its workforce testing programme to keep workers safe as many businesses return to work post-lockdown.
The type of testing you are eligible for depends on the number of employees.
The purpose is to find and isolate asymptomatic cases quickly and break the chain of transmission.
Small businesses, with fewer than 10 employees, can order tests online for home delivery or collect free tests from any of the 8 sites across Northern Ireland.
Employers with more than 10 employees can submit an expression of interest online and the Department will identify the most appropriate form of testing.
Larger businesses can set up and run Assisted Testing Sites, where the regular workforce testing will be overseen.
Matt Wills, director of expansion of rapid testing, said: "The original programme was based on healthcare workers, then it moved on to schools, but for the rest of society, the workplace that's now part of the expansion programme.
"Since March, we have had about 600 expressions of interest from the private sector - 170 of those we have brought forward on to the digital platform where you apply online to receive kits."
Belfast-based manufacturer Andor Technology started assisted workforce testing last week - that means it has an on-site facility with nurses to monitor the staff who carry out the tests themselves.
Before the pandemic, it would have had about 300 workers on site but that number has now dropped by half.
About 150 workers, who are unable to work from home, are now being tested weekly on site.
Andor's director of engineering Claire Greenwood said a "good proportion" of employees had taken up regular testing.
"From a business point of view, we've got staff who are safe and healthy but there's also that engagement that they feel we are making them feel more confident about coming to work," she said.
"It also helps with business continuity and makes sure we can continue to operate fully as a business."
What do employees think?
Andor employees have had access to on-site testing since last week.
Niamh McKee said the programme gave her peace of mind.
"The test process itself is very easy - it was easy to register and it's self administered here but you're under the supervision of the nurses on site here, it's not too bad," she said.
"You can definitely get used to it - the first time is not great but I had my second test today and it's getting easier.
"It's far safer for everyone to come back into the office now as well."
Her colleague, Dr Raied Al-Wazzan, agreed.
"I'm definitely supportive of this initiative, this will give us an extra assurance to the employees and their families as we test weekly to make sure the workforce is protected from Covid-19," he said.
"It takes a few minutes to register, the test itself is a little bit unpleasant but it only takes a minute and it's easy to do, you do it yourself."
How does it work?
