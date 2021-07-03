East Belfast: Man arrested over serious sexual assault
- Published
A man has been arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault on a woman in east Belfast.
It happened at Langtry Court at about 23:50 BST on Thursday 1 July.
On Saturday, police said a man had been questioned and later released on bail pending further inquiries.
Police said the woman was approached by her attacker at Templemore Avenue. He took her into Langtry Court where the assault happened.
Police have renewed their appeal for information.
The woman's attacker is described as being a slim, white man, about 5ft 10in (178cm) tall with facial stubble. He was wearing a black coat, black shorts, black trainers and a black baseball cap.
Police have asked to speak to the driver of a dark-coloured saloon car that was parked at the entrance to Langtry Court between 23:45 and 23:50 on Thursday.
In a statement, police said they wanted to make it clear that the driver was not a suspect but might have information.