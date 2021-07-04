Covid-19: NI records 533 new cases and no deaths
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Another 533 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland within the 24-hour reporting period up to Sunday morning.
That means a total of 128,787 people have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
No further coronavirus related deaths have been recorded.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 2,156.
Last updated 4 July at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,061,988 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Saturday.
Last updated 4 July at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland.
No further coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 5,000.
Another 448 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
That means a total of 273,744 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
Forty-two patients with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals.
Fourteen of those people are in intensive care units.
Last updated 3 July at 16:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
As of 1 July, 4,236,206 Covid-19 vaccine doses had been administered.
Of those, 2,482,377 were first doses and 1,753,829 people had received two doses.
Last updated 2 July at 18:00
Source: Health Service Executive