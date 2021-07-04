Bessbrook: Shot fired through window in County Armagh
- Published
A shot has been fired through the window of a house in Bessbrook, County Armagh.
The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Dobson's Way area.
Police said those in the house at the time were "left shaken" but no one was injured.
Det Insp Handley described it as "a reckless act which could, of course, have resulted in physical injuries or loss of life".
Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.