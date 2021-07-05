Covid-19: Young urged to get jab amid Delta variant worry
Officials are watching how rising Covid-19 numbers in Northern Ireland are affecting hospital admissions, the health minister has said.
Robin Swann said there was concern at the increased number of cases "which are mostly in the younger age groups".
More mass vaccination centres are now offering walk-in appointments for over-18s with no booking needed.
Mr Swann also praised healthcare workers who have been awarded the George Cross by the Queen.
The George Cross, which is the highest civilian gallantry award, has been awarded to the Northern Ireland Health and Social Care system alongside the National Health Services in England, Scotland and Wales.
A surge in cases of the virus is expected to peak in Northern Ireland by late summer and the recent rise in infection numbers reflects the "spread of the now dominant Delta variant", said the Department of Health.
Mr Swann said this was why there had been a concerted effort to make the vaccine available to younger people.
A further 533 cases of Covid-19, but no deaths, were recorded on Sunday.
On Friday, the last time the department's Covid-19 dashboard was updated, there were 26 people with the virus in hospital in Northern Ireland - two in intensive care.
Northern Ireland's chief scientific adviser Prof Ian Young has said Covid-19-related hospital admissions could be halved if 90% of the population receives a vaccine dose before the end of July.
About 80% of the population eligible for a Covid-19 vaccination has to date received one dose and more than 60% has received two.
Fighting Covid-19 sometimes feels like playing a game of snakes and ladders; move up three spaces, then something unexpected comes along and we all fall back a bit.
The Delta variant has thrown a mean dice.
By the summer of 2021, we had hoped to be opening up with confidence.
Instead we are progressing cautiously with an endgame nowhere near in sight. The highs and lows continue.
While Covid-19 infections persist across the UK, vaccines are stopping a steep rise in hospital numbers. Many will take that.
Just as the BMA has described the NHS receiving the George Cross from the Queen as a "worthy honour", in the same breath it also remind the authorities that its vital to ensure healthcare professionals work in an environment where "there is an adequate workforce and resources including enough hospital beds and facilities in general practice".
As always, everything is a balancing act.
Prof Young said that a 90% take-up in vaccinations would mean "hundreds of fewer people in hospital" as well as "hundreds fewer suffering serious and potentially life-threatening illness".
However, the chief scientific adviser stressed that modelling is not the same as predicting.
Other factors needed to be considered, said Prof Young, including the extent to which people adhere to public health advice.
"If more people start acting in a way that helps spread the virus, then the peak will likely be more severe," he said.
The health minister told BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme that Northern Ireland is unlikely to follow England's lead on the use of face coverings, where the wearing of masks is soon expected to become a "personal responsibility".
"We have seen the protections that have come from the wearing of face masks in certain areas," he said.
"It's something that the executive keeps under continual review."
He added the transmissibility of the Delta variant is a concern and face coverings are one of the main protections against it.
Walk-in vaccination centres for over 18s
Anyone over the age of 18 in Northern Ireland will be able to receive a first Covid-19 vaccination without booking an appointment at the following locations:
From Monday
- SSE Arena, Belfast
- Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena
- South Lake Leisure Centre, Craigavon
From Tuesday
- The Foyle Arena, Londonderry
Omagh Leisure Centre in County Tyrone will be open for first dose walk-ins on 5, 6, 7 July.
The Lakeland Forum in County Fermanagh will be open for first dose walk-ins on 8 July.
All regional vaccination centres continue to offer vaccination appointment bookings for first doses.
Meanwhile, the health minister said the public will be "forever indebted" to healthcare workers.
"The Covid-19 pandemic has undoubtedly been the biggest challenge faced by the health service since its inception," he said.
"The response from our health and care staff has been both inspirational and humbling. They are indeed the best of us."