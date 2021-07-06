Tory Island vanishing house: Neville Presho's mystery
By Nuala McCann
BBC News NI
- Published
Picture a beautiful summer's day in July 1994. A man on a boat looks out across the Atlantic to the remote Irish island of Tory.
He searches the distant shoreline for his home... the island retreat he hasn't seen in eight years.
It is one of the oldest houses on the island, perched right above the harbour with panoramic sea views.
It was whitewashed before he left Ireland for New Zealand.
Only it has disappeared. There's a space where it once stood. It isn't there. Does he rub his eyes? Does he hope that he might wake up and find it's all a dream?
This is the true story of the mystery of The House That Vanished - a five part docu-drama for BBC Radio 4.
Written by Jan Carson, it is presented by Siobhán McSweeney of Derry Girls fame.
It is the story of film maker Neville Presho from County Down in Northern Ireland and how his Tory holiday home vanished and then his whole world spun off its axis.
The production features dramatised scenes alongside interviews with key people in the story, including Neville.
This is the moment when he got off the boat in Tory on that day in 1994 and stood, mesmerised, at the spot where his house had once stood.
"All I saw was six inches of plastic piping sticking out of the ground which would have been my water supply.
"There were large boulders surrounding my site about 8ft by 2ft in size around the perimeter.
"My bath was lying on the beach upside down."
'Wall of silence'
Conor McKay who, with Michael Shannon, produced the new drama, takes up the story.
"Neville started asking around and oddly, he met a wall of silence," he says.
"People were telling him that a whirlwind took it. Somebody told him he was better off not asking, and somebody else talked about a strange glow in the sky.
"He said that at one point people didn't believe him - a psychiatrist thought he had imagined this whole thing."
It's a story with many twists and turns, says McKay, but the impact on Neville Prescho was profound.
"It was like a switch flicked in his brain. He was never the same again," says McKay.
"Neville had been a highly respected film maker. His documentaries won many international awards but after discovering his house had vanished Neville would never make another film.
"Sadly, it triggered quite a severe mental illness. He spent months and years trying to get answers… he couldn't get any for many many years.
"He did get eventually justice of some sort, finally - it took a long time."
Was a storm to blame, or a digger?
Neville tried in vain to get a solicitor to take his case on.
He asked the police to help but when a detective visited the island he too met a wall of silence.
A judge would later say the absence of statements from the many inhabitants "regarding what should have been obvious to all is significant".
The reason Neville had returned to the island in the first place was a letter from the local council warning his house had been damaged by a storm, but an engineer's report found that the house was most likely brought down by mechanical means.
A builder who worked on the island later alleged he had been offered money to demolish the house but had refused.
There were rumours that the house had been destroyed in an arson attack but Neville could not find any proof.
A chance meeting with journalist and writer Anton McCabe on the boat to Tory in 2003 propelled the story forward.
Anton put him in touch with a solicitor willing to take his case.
He began civil legal proceedings, alleging that islander and hotelier Patrick Doohan thought Neville's house was blocking his view of the sea and decided to get rid of it.
'Where's my house gone?'
In 2009, after a dramatic court case, a judge found that there was no proof that either Mr Doohan or anyone acting for him had set fire to Neville's house.
However, the judge decided that the defendant did have the most to gain from the disappearance of the house and that his digger, whether driven by him or not, was most likely involved in the house's destruction.
The judge awarded Neville €46,000 in damages for trespass and interference with his property.
Anton McCabe vividly remembers Neville's first day at the High Court sitting in Letterkenny in 2009.
"I was the only journalist there that day for the full hearing," he says.
"Then the Irish Daily Star ran the story under the headline: 'Where's my house gone?' There were two tables of journalists the next morning."
The international interest in his story gave Neville a true boost - he felt supported.
"He came to life with the newspaper publicity," says the reporter.
But the personal damage had already been done.
"It would be fair to say it destroyed his life and seriously impacted on his family's life," says McCabe.
"Ten times the amount of money would not have compensated him or his family. He suffered bouts of mental illness and his marriage broke down."
At least, he said, he was vindicated by the court case. But it came at great personal cost.
The House That Vanished podcast is available on BBC Sounds now.