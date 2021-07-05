North Belfast: Firefighters tackle recycling company fire
- Published
Firefighters are battling a large fire at a recycling company in north Belfast.
A large amount of waste paper is on fire at Bailey Waste on the Limestone Road, creating a big plume of smoke.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service says 46 personnel are dealing with the incident, which started on Monday afternoon.
People living in the area are being urged to keep their doors and windows closed as a precaution.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
The road has been closed between its junctions with Hallidays Road and Atlantic Avenue.
Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route.