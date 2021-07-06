DUP: Sir Jeffrey to make changes to Stormont team
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
New Democratic Unionist Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is expected to announce changes later within his party at the Stormont Assembly.
It is understood Sir Jeffrey has been reviewing senior positions, including ministerial posts.
He is likely to reveal some changes, and then more after the assembly's summer recess.
It is only three weeks since the last DUP reshuffle at Stormont by Sir Jeffrey's predecessor Edwin Poots.
Sir Jeffrey was formally ratified as leader last week and is now believed to be keen to put his stamp on the party.
He held a series of meetings at Stormont on Monday, and is preparing to make an announcement on his plans for the future.
In the last DUP reshuffle, Paul Frew replaced Diane Dodds as economy minister and Michelle McIlveen took over from Peter Weir as education minister.
Mr Poots resigned four days later after an internal party row over the timing of the appointment of Paul Givan as first minister.
He had been leader for 21 days.
In April, Arlene Foster announced her resignation as leader of the party and as first minister when more than 20 DUP assembly members and four MPs signed a letter voicing no-confidence in her leadership.
Following her ousting, some councillors left the party as internal divisions erupted.
Sir Jeffrey has repeatedly said in recent days that he will try to re-unite the party after two months of infighting.
Attempts to ease the tensions have been made since then.
First minister role
Sir Jeffrey intends to stand down from his Westminster seat in Lagan Valley and take a place at Stormont.
In a UTV interview on Monday evening, he said he hoped to do so "later this year" and take up the position of first minister before the next assembly election.
However, he said he did not know yet exactly how he would make this happen.
He admitted the DUP had faced "significant difficulties" in recent weeks but said he was confident they could be overcome.