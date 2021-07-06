Belfast: Fire at recycling plant being treated as arson
A fire at a recycling plant in north Belfast is being treated as arson, police have said.
About 100 tonnes of plastic and paper were destroyed in the blaze and a perimeter fence was extensively damaged.
Fire crews were called to Bailey Waste on the Limestone Road shortly before 17:00 BST on Monday.
Forty-one firefighters tackled the blaze which was close to a nearby school.
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) Group Commander Roy Purvis said crews were met by "a well-developed fire that was encroaching on the nearby school".
Currie Primary School and Mountcollyer Youth Centre are beside Bailey Waste.
"Our priority was to stop the fire's spread. There was some heat damage to the school, but we managed to stop the fire spreading," said Mr Purvis.
People living in the area were urged to keep their doors and windows closed as a precaution.
The Limestone Road was closed between its junctions with Hallidays Road and Atlantic Avenue but it has now re-opened.
Police have appealed for information.