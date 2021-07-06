NI Water can spend £2bn on infrastructure over six years
Northern Ireland Water can spend £2bn on infrastructure over the next six years, the Utility Regulator has said.
The regulator made the decision after scrutinising Northern Ireland Water's business plan.
However, it is not yet clear if the Northern Ireland Executive will be able to fully fund it.
Unlike other parts of the UK, water is mostly funded directly out of government resources rather than consumer charges.
The Stormont Executive has agreed to fund the first year of the plan which will cost £179m.
After that, the spending requirement increases sharply, peaking at almost £450m in 2026.
A major part of the planned infrastructure spending is for an upgrade of Belfast's wastewater system.
The city's water treatment works is operating at 40% above its designed capacity and so is a constraint on new development in the city.
Similar development constraints apply in other parts of Northern Ireland.
The New Decade, New Approach deal, which restored devolution in 2020, included a commitment for the executive to "invest urgently in wastewater infrastructure which is at or nearing capacity in many places across Northern Ireland".
The amount of money available for infrastructure spending will largely be determined by the UK government's comprehensive spending review.
The Stormont parties could also revisit a plan for consumer charges but there is little political appetite to do so.