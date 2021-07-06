Emergency departments in NI facing pressures 'on par with winter'
By Louise Cullen
BBC News NI
- Published
Emergency departments in NI are experiencing demand on a par with winter pressures, say health trusts.
It comes as the Department of Health has launched a Stay Well campaign, in a bid to ease the strain on hospitals.
It is thought limits on capacity throughout the system are part of the issue.
As well as Covid-19 prevention measures, there are backlogs caused by limits on intermediate, social and domiciliary care.
The backlogs mean people cannot be discharged from hospital if care packages cannot be provided.
Other causes include people attending emergency departments because they've deteriorated while on waiting lists, and those seeking medical care for new conditions or mental health concerns that have developed during lockdown.
And while admission rates remain low, hospitals are also providing care for a growing number of Covid-19 patients.
There are concerns the frustrations of patients forced to wait in emergency departments have led to abusive behaviour towards health workers - something the health minister says won't be tolerated.
"Our health and social care system was fragile before the pandemic and the last 18 months have inflicted untold damage," said Robin Swann.
"The truth is that the system as a whole is struggling to cope with current levels of demand for care.
"This is severely impacting emergency departments, GP services, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and other areas."
The minister said he was "deeply concerned" at reports of aggressive and abusive behaviour towards staff.
"Staff understand the frustrations of the public. Indeed, they share them. So do I," said Mr Swann.
"Staff have not created the current situation, nor can they flick a switch and fix them.
"Despite the trauma and exhaustion caused by Covid, staff are working relentlessly to treat the sickest people quickest.
"Please respect them and help them do their jobs in these extremely difficult conditions."
The Stay Well campaign urges people to plan ahead - to order prescriptions in advance of public holidays so that pressure on GPs and out-of-hours services can be reduced.
It advises using a range of healthcare services, like over-the-counter medicines, pharmacies and minor injury units, to treat any condition that isn't an emergency, but to go to hospital when it is.
It is also urging people to get vaccinated against Covid-19.